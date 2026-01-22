Friendship Beyond War: Two Swimmers, One Bond | The Active Aging Show | Huntsman World Senior Games

At a time when their home countries remain at war, two swimmers chose friendship.

Yuri from Russia and Vadym from Ukraine have competed together at the Huntsman World Senior Games for years — refusing to let conflict define their relationship or their shared love of swimming.

Their story reflects the heart of the Games’ mission: fostering worldwide peace, health, and friendship — and shows how sport can bring people together even in the most divided times.

This story is part of The Active Aging Show — a series created by the Huntsman World Senior Games that explores how competition, education, and inspiration help people stay engaged, connected, and thriving at every stage of life.