Refugees Learn to Swim on Australian Beach for the First Time | Metro TV

A group of refugees newly arrived in Australia received basic water safety training before attempting to swim in the Sydney ocean. The program introduced them to the beauty and dangers of Australia’s waves, some of whom were setting foot on the beach for the first time.

