Scientists Explain the Mysterious Orca Boat Attacks | New Scientist

Imagine you’re sailing the Strait of Gibraltar when suddenly an orca slams into your boat. Since 2020, these apex predators have been biting rudders, ramming and tipping boats, and in some shocking cases, sinking vessels. For sailors here, it’s a terrifying experience. And it’s happening with increasing frequency. A quick internet search suggests an almost Hollywood-worthy revenge flick: a boat-scarred, vengeful orca is meting out attacks on fishermen and the super-rich. It’s a compelling narrative, but scientists aren’t convinced. For them, the real explanation is even stranger.
