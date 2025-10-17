Diver Completes Deepest Recreational Cave Dive Using Hydrogen In History In New Zealand | 10 News+

Swimmer's Daily

Diver Completes Deepest Recreational Cave Dive Using Hydrogen In History In New Zealand

Dr Richard Harris played a pivotal role in the 2018 cave rescue in Thailand, in which he helped save the lives of 12 boys.

Now, the recreational diver has completed the deepest recreational cave dive using hydrogen in history, in the Pearse Resurgence in New Zealand. He spoke exclusively to 10 News+ ahead of a new documentary about the dive.

