‘I Just Felt Like Such a Loser’: Olympic Champion Cate Campbell on Loneliness and Depression | The Sydney Morning Herald

In this episode, we talk to Cate Campbell. Australian Dolphin number 665 debuted at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 at the tender age of 16. The teenager won two bronze medals at those games, and that was only the beginning. In her 16-year career in the pool, Campbell won eight Olympic medals – four of them gold – and breaking seven world records (her record for the 100-metre short-course freestyle still stands). The 33-year-old retired last year, and has since gone on to explore new fields including commentary and coaching – as well as opening up in a very brave and vulnerable way about the loneliness and depression she dealt with throughout her career. Now a mental health campaigner, Campbell is currently learning how to man the phones as a Lifeline crisis counsellor. She speaks to Good Weekend senior writer Konrad Marshall.
