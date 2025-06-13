Swimmer's Daily

Penny Oleksiak on Learning to Love Swimming Again | CBC Sports

rokur
Canada’s most decorated Olympian, Penny Oleksiak, has been on Team Canada going on ten years now, and she has had a love-hate relationship with the sport that made her a super star. She tells our Devin Heroux more about the new career chapter she’s finding joy in.

