Officials Urge Caution When Swimming on a Hot Day After Two Drownings | NBC 10 WJAR

rokur
Officials are urging swimmers to be careful after the bodies of two swimmers were found within hours of each other.

One person was pulled from the water at Lincoln Woods, the other at Georgiaville Pond in Smithfield.

With another hot day ahead, first responders are urging caution.

