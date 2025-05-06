Swimmer's Daily

The Fear to Freefall | Philippines Cliffs Push Divers to the Edge | El Nido Highlights | Red Bull Cliff Diving

by

rokur
in

In El Nido’s raw beauty, ‪@mollycarlson1‬ and ‪@katwthehat‬ face the ultimate test. With fear, injury, and towering cliffs in the mix, the return to natural diving pushes both athletes beyond their limits. From shaky comebacks to emotional dives — this is Red Bull Cliff Diving in its most human form.

