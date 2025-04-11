Swimmer's Daily

Sam & Pete Try… Artistic Swimming with Team GB | Staying Relevant

by

rokur
in ,

In the first of a special series, the boys take on a tough new challenge…

Huge thanks to Team GB Artistic Swimming Silver Medalists Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.