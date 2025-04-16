Swimmer's Daily

16-Year-Old Winnipeg Swimmer Having Great Success on Youth Circuit | CityNews

rokur
After strong showings in several recent swim meets, 16-year-old Lucas Bewick from Winnipeg is hoping to compete in the Canada Summer Games this coming August. Eddie Huband reports.

