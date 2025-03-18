Swimmer's Daily

Swimmer Rescued in Oak Island After Being Pulled 300 Yards Out Into the Ocean | WECT News 6

by

rokur
in

Rescuers saved a swimmer Sunday afternoon, according to a notice from the Town of Oak Island.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.