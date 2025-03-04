Swimmer's Daily

It’s a Three-Peat for Hathaway Brown’s Champion Swim Team | FOX 8 News Cleveland

rokur
Hathaway Brown took home its third straight state title and Fox 8 News in the Morning rolls out the red carpet to welcome and congratulate the 2025 Girls Division II Swimming State Champions.

