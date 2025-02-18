UMBC Standout Swimmer Comes to America to Thrive | WMAR-2 News

Swimmer's Daily

UMBC Standout Swimmer Comes to America to Thrive

On the campus of UMBC resides Elze Bielskute, a senior from Lithuania. She’s a swimmer at UMBC who recently set a school record for the 100 individual medley. She began swimming competitively at age 12. When it was time to pursue higher education, she knew, in order to pursue swimming and learning, she had to leave her home country.

