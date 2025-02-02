Swimmer's Daily

The Last Five Women’s 50m Freestyle Champions | Olympics

by

rokur
in

Discover the remarkable journey of the last five Olympic champions in the women’s 50-meter freestyle! From Germany’s Britta Steffen (2008) and the Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo (2012), to Denmark’s Pernille Blume (2016) and Australia’s Emma McKeon(2020). In 2024, Sweden introduced the new gold medalist Sarah Sjöström to the pool. Relive the exciting moments, incredible speed, and fierce competition

