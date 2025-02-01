Swimmer's Daily

The Eddie Reese Showdown Was Crazy Fast | The Swim Scribe

by

rokur
in

The University of Texas just hosted the first annual Eddie Reese Showdown a STACKED meet featuring some of the top programs in the nation.

This meet was PACKED with fast swimming from top to bottom, so lets take a look at some of the most notable results.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.