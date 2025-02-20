Simone Manuel’s Two Hardest Swimming Sets | Social Kick

Olympic Gold medalist Simone Manuel reveals the hardest swimming sets that pushed her to the limit during her training. Simone breaks down her top two hardest swimming sets.

The first of the hardest swimming sets consisted of 60×50 LCM. It was two rounds of 30×50 with the pattern for the first round: 1 easy, 1 fast, 2 easy, 2 fast with the freestyle on :50 and the fly on :40. etc. freestyle 50, fly on 40, then reverse. On the second round, the pattern alternated.

The second of the hardest swimming sets was 10×300 LCM freestyle on a descending interval down to 3:30.