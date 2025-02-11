Lifesaving Helicopter Stalled by Drone After Toddler Nearly Drowns in Orangefield | 12 News Now

Swimmer's Daily

A helicopter was called in transport the child to a nearby hospital after suffering cardiac arrest due to drowning according to Taylor.

However, matters were complicated when when the medical helicopter could not take off due to a drone being flown directly overhead. The pilot of that drone was identified, and his drone was promptly confiscated according to Orange County Sheriff Bobby Smith.

Once the drone was grounded the helicopter was then able to take off.

See KHOU11

