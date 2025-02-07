Swimmer's Daily

Jordan Durocher Turns Near-Drowning Experience Into Successful Swimming Career at FGCU | Gulf Coast News Now

by

rokur
in ,

When she was 3 years old, Jordan Durocher almost drowned. Now, she swims for FGCU and teaches water safety lessons to kids.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.