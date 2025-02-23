Istanbul’s Unique Tradition: Swimming Across the Bosphorus for Relaxation | World DNA | WION

Swimmer's Daily

Every day, locals and visitors take a refreshing plunge into the Bosphorus, experiencing the joy of swimming between two continents. This unique Istanbul tradition is more than just a sport—it’s a stress reliever and a natural antidepressant.

