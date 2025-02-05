Hamilton Pool Closed to Swimming Due to High Bacteria Levels | KVUE

Travis County parks officials say Hamilton Pool Preserve is closed to swimmers for the next couple of days.

Staff posted a notice online explaining that the recent rain has led to high bacteria levels.

The earliest swimming might be allowed is on Thursday, Feb. 6.

“As always, whether swimming will be allowed depends on factors beyond our control, such as bacteria levels and recent rain,” a notice on the Travis County Parks website said. “Water access is never guaranteed with a reservation.”

See KVUE