Swimmer's Daily

Edinburg CISD Student-Athletes Compete in District Swim Meet | Edinburgh CISD

by

rokur
in

This week our talented swimmers participated in the District Swim Meet with a handful of our student athletes qualifying for the Regional Meet! Listen to their stories as they explain their experiences in the pool!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.