Swimmer's Daily

Swimmers Ring in 2025 With Annual New Year’s Day Plunge From Alcatraz to SF | ABC7 News Bay Area

by

rokur
in

Swimmers from across the Bay Area rang in 2025 with the annual New Year’s Day swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco.

See ABC7 News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.