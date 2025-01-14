Olympic Kitesurfer Rescues Woman Struggling to Swim off Coast of Brazil | CTV News

Swimmer's Daily

Olympic Kitesurfer Rescues Woman Struggling to Swim off Coast of Brazil

rokur
Watch the dramatic moments Olympic kitesurfer Bruno Lobo helped save a woman who was struggling to swim off the coast of Sao Luis, Brazil.

