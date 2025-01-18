How Olympic Swimmers Train for a World Title | The Swimsuit Guy

Swimmer's Daily

After a successful Paris Olympic games for Siobhan Haughey (2 Silver medals) and Kregor Zirk (the first Estonian to make an Olympic final), it is time for them to start training again for the World Short Course championships in Budapest, Hungary. In today’s video, I will be sharing a full practice session from their camp in Antalya, Turkey 9 weeks out from eventual world championship glory.

