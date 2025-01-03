Swimmer's Daily

A Man in a Women’s Pool: Swimmer Frithjof Seidel | DW Kick Off

by

rokur
in

Synchronized swimming: A sport that stands for elegance and grace. For years, only women competed but this young men is breaking barriers: Frithjof Seidel is the only man in the German national synchronized swimming team. How is it to compete as a gay man in a women’s sport? Is he suffering discrimination? This is the story of Frithjof Seidel…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.