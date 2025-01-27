63-Year-Old Ultramarathon Swimmer Repeats Father’s River Journey 50 Years on | ABC News

Swimmer's Daily

Fifty years after his father Des first completed the Derwent River Big Swim, Michael “Murph” Renford has tackled the 34-kilometre event.

The completed the swim in just over 7 hours and raised $52,000 for charity.

