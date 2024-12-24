Swimmer's Daily

Woman Allegedly Drowns Soon-To-Be Daughter in Lakeway, Texas | KVUE

by

rokur
in

We are learning more details about the arrest of a Lakeway, Texas, woman following the death of a young girl she was supposedly planning to adopt. The 6-year-old drowned on Nov. 1 last year.

Read KVUE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.