Swimmer's Daily

Video Shows Car Being Pulled Out of Swimming Pool at Redlands 24 Hour Fitness | KCAL News

by

rokur
in

Firefighters shared video of a car being pulled out of a swimming pool at the 24 Hour Fitness in Redlands over the weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.