Swimmer's Daily

Police Investigating After Upper Arlington High School Swimmer Choked by Teammate | NBC4 Columbus

by

rokur
in

Police are investigating after a member of the Upper Arlington High School swimming team was choked by a teammate. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.