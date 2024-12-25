Festive Season | Public Cautioned Not to Swim While Drunk | SABC News

To celebrate the festive season, many people will be spending time at the beach, pools, or dams.
But with increased water activity comes increased risks.
Adhering to water safety tips is important as many people indulge in water activities such as swimming during the festive season.
National Sea Rescue Institute’s Andrew Ingram advises not to swim drunk in the same way we don’t drink and drive.
