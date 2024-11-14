Swimmer's Daily

Police Rescue Man Who Drove Into Swimming Pool | FOX 11 Los Angeles

by

rokur
in ,

Phoenix Police officers dove into action to save a man who drive into a swimming pool.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.