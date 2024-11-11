Northland Swim Club Saved | WSYX ABC 6

Swimmer's Daily

The Northland Swim Club, a community fixture in north Columbus for nearly 60 years, was on the verge of closing its doors for good. However, thanks to generous donations from supporters, the club has been saved.

