Swimmer's Daily

UVM Swim and Dive Prepares for America East Title Defense | WCAX-TV Channel 3 News

by

rokur
in

The champs are here! The swimming and diving team begins its conference title defense with a drive to repeat, but won’t look past a step along the way.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.