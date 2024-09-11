Swimmer's Daily

The Last of the Sea Women — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

rokur
Their way of life is in danger of disappearing. From Producer Malala Yousafzai, Director Sue Kim, and A24 comes The Last of the Sea Women, a breathtaking look at the lives of the Haenyeo — the sea women of South Korea’s Jeju Island. The Last of the Sea Women premieres October 11 on Apple TV+

