Shark Attack Survivor Wins Paralympic Swim Medals | Inside Edition

Alexandra Truwit was attacked by a shark on while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. She had just graduated from Yale University and was celebrating with a friend. During a snorkeling excursion, the shark appeared out of nowhere. “The next thing I knew it had bitten off my foot and part of my leg,” she tells Inside Edition. A year later, she won two Paralympic silver medals for swimming. Here’s her story.

