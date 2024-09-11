Swimmer's Daily

Saskatoon Swimmer Prepares to Take on the English Channel | CBC Saskatchewan

rokur
Saskatoon native Airen Bowers describes herself as “half woman, half fish.” That nickname is going to be put to the test later this month when she attempts to swim across the English Channel.

