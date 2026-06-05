Swimmer's Daily

Water Safety Tips for Summer | Davina’s Swim House on The Marc & Mandy Show

by

rokur
in

We joined Marc & Mandy to share some essential tips for keeping kids safe around open water this summer, from properly fitted lifejackets to the importance of a designated water watcher.

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