A 50-Metre Freestyle Showdown | Out of My League | Episode 5: Erika Fairweather | RNZ

How to DAD challenges Olympic swimmer Erika Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu) to a 50 m freestyle showdown and, surprisingly, teaches her a few new tips along the way.

