Hundreds Brave Cold Waters In Barcelona’s Traditional New Year Swim | VERTEX

rokur
Hundreds of swimmers welcomed 2026 by plunging into the chilly Mediterranean Sea at Barcelona’s Barceloneta beach as part of the city’s traditional New Year’s Day swim.

Under clear winter skies, participants ran from the sand into waters measuring around 14.5°C, many wearing Santa hats and festive accessories. Longtime swimmers said the annual dip is the perfect way to begin the year, celebrating together with family and friends on the beach.

