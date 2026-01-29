Swimmer's Daily

Ashley Is Hanging Out With Former Olympic Swimmer Barbara Starke Jordan | Good Day Sacramento

by

rokur
in

The Winter Olympics are approaching, but we’re already looking ahead to the 2028 Summer Games happening in LA. Ashley Williams is with a former Olympian, Barbara Starke Jordan, who’s looking forward to the games returning to California.

