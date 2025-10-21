Why You Feel Heavy in the Water (and How to Fix It) | Between The Laps

Swimmer's Daily

If you’ve ever felt heavy in the water… this is why.

Some days, your stroke feels effortless. You glide. You float. The water works with you.
Other days — it’s chaos. You’re sinking, flailing, wondering if you even remember how to swim.

It’s not just “a bad day.” It’s your center of gravity shifting.

In this video, I’ll show you how your body’s balance point changes — especially as you grow, develop, and train — and how learning to find that center creates the kind of flow, rhythm, and speed every great swimmer has.

