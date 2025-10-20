Hunting Down The Culprit Behind Fake Olympic Swimmer Quotes | 10 News+

Swimmer's Daily

Swimming Australia has called out fake quotes attributed to Olympic champion Mollie O’Callaghan that have been circulating all over social media, as well as legitimate publications. The governing body was first to call it out, releasing a statement yesterday confirming “at no stage has O’Callaghan been interviewed and provided commentary on transgender athletes.”

