Ariarne Titmus Announces Swimming Retirement | 7NEWS

Australian swimming great Ariarne Titmus has announced her retirement from competitive swimming after 18 years in the pool. The four-time Olympic champion revealed she wants to focus on personal goals beyond swimming, describing health challenges as a factor in her decision. The 25-year-old says it was a tough decision but believes it’s the right time to enter a new chapter.

