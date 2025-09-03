‘One Tough Swim’: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Under the Mackinac Bridge | MLive

Hundreds of swimmers faced a bucket list challenge on the 2025 Mackinac Bridge Swim by plunging into the Straits of Mackinac for a 4.5-mile journey alongside one of the world’s longest suspension bridges. The swim is considered one of the most grueling organized swims in the Great Lakes region, but it comes with rich rewards of crystal clear water and stunning views. Swim organizer Eric Hansen puts his whole heart into the swim. He makes the finisher medals himself out of old pieces of the bridge. The swim is also a big fundraiser for first responders on both sides of the bridge in St. Ignace and Mackinaw City.
