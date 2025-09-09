Swimmer's Daily

Debate Rages Over Efficacy Of Sydney’s Shark Nets | 10 News+

by

rokur
in

The fatal shark attack off Sydney this week has brought the debate over shark nets to the forefront. There’s a growing chorus to remove them, with some even claiming the nets could be attracting sharks. 10 News+ presenter Denham Hitchcock went underwater at Dee Why to inspect the shark nets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.