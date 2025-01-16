The Best of Tom Daley at the Olympics | Athlete Highlights | Olympics

Tom Daley, born on May 21, 1994, in Plymouth, England, is a world-class British diver and Olympic champion. Starting his career young, he debuted at the 2008 Olympics at just 14. Daley won bronze in the 10m platform at the 2012 London Olympics and achieved gold in the synchronized 10m platform at Tokyo 2020 with Matty Lee.

Outside sports, Daley is an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, publicly coming out in 2013. He married Dustin Lance Black in 2017, and they have a son. Known for his knitting hobby, he used it during the Tokyo Games to raise funds for charity​