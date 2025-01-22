How Long Will Swimming’s Super Suit Records Last? | The Swim Scribe

The Super Suit era of swimming is one of the most infamous in the sport’s history, world records were DECIMATED during this time, with the times being lowered to places that many thought would be unreachable without those suits.

After the 2024 short course world championships the final SHORT COURSE world records from this era were destroyed, now all that’s left are the long course records, just EIGHT world records.

So, what are the remaining eight records from this era, and which currently active swimmers have the best chances of breaking THOSE records