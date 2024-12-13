Why Is The Pool Losing Water? Here’s How To Diagnose Why

A pool is a valuable feature in any home. It’s where memories are made, whether it’s afternoons spent with family, late-night swims under the stars, or simply relaxing beside the still, clear water. However, no pool owner wants to face the nagging problem of a pool losing water. The issue not only disrupts your swimming routine but can also lead to costly repairs if left unresolved.

This guide will help you understand why your pool’s water level might be dropping, how to diagnose the root cause, and what steps you can take to prevent future water loss.

Common Reasons for Pools Losing Water

It’s normal for pools to lose some water, but significant drops in the water level could indicate a problem that requires attention. Here’s a closer look at the most common culprits:

1. Evaporation

Evaporation is the most benign and frequent cause of water loss, particularly during hot summer days or in dry climates. Factors like high temperatures, low humidity, and windy conditions can speed evaporation. For many pools, especially outdoor ones, evaporation is simply part of nature.

2. Leaks

A leak is a more serious concern. These can occur in the plumbing, pool shell, or even the equipment. If the leak is severe, you might notice the water dropping much faster than it would through natural evaporation. Leaks can cause long-term damage to the surrounding area, leading to structural issues and higher water bills.

3. Pool Design Flaws

Poor pool construction or improper installations can create design flaws that lead to ongoing water loss. Examples include improperly sealed edges, cracks in the foundation, or a malfunctioning overflow system.

Understanding these potential causes is the first step to diagnosing why your pool’s water level is dwindling.

How to Measure Pool Water Loss

Before you can identify the source of the problem, you’ll need to measure your pool’s water loss accurately. Follow these steps to determine how much water your pool is losing each day:

Mark the Water Level

Use a piece of tape or waterproof marker to mark the water level. Make sure it’s visible and accurately positioned.

Wait 24 Hours

Allow a full day to pass without adding water to the pools sydney. Ensure the pool isn’t being used during this time to avoid extra splashing or disturbance.

Measure the Difference

After 24 hours, measure the difference between the current water level and the marked level. If the water loss is less than 1/4 inch, it’s likely due to evaporation. If the loss is greater, further investigation is required.

This test will serve as the foundation for determining whether you’re dealing with evaporation, a leak, or another issue entirely.

Diagnosing Evaporation vs. Leaks

Is it evaporation or something more sinister? The bucket test is an excellent way to find out. Here’s how to conduct the test:

Fill a Bucket with Water

Take a bucket and fill it with pool water until it matches the pool’s water level.

Place the Bucket in the Pool

Set the bucket on a step within the pool so that it remains partially submerged and the water temperature in the bucket stays consistent with the pool water.

Mark Both Water Levels

Mark the water level inside the bucket and on the pool wall.

Wait and Measure

After 24 hours, compare the water loss in the bucket to the water loss in the pool. If both levels drop by the same amount, it’s likely evaporation. If the pool loses significantly more water than the bucket, you’re probably dealing with a leak.

Addressing Pool Design Flaws

Sometimes, the issue lies in the pool’s design rather than a leak or evaporation. Here are some common design flaws to watch out for:

Faulty Overflow Systems

Overflow drains are designed to prevent flooding, but a defective system can lead to unnecessary water loss. Have a professional inspect the drain system and repair if needed.

Cracked Foundations

Poor initial construction or natural wear and tear can result in cracks in the pool’s structure. These cracks can cause leaks over time. A fibreglass pool, for example, is less prone to cracking than concrete, making it a great long-term investment.

Improper Edge Sealing

If the edges of the pool aren’t sealed correctly, water can easily escape. This is common in pools with decorative stone or tile exteriors.

To fix these issues, always consult a qualified pool builder or repair specialist.

Preventing Future Water Loss

The best way to address water loss is to prevent it from happening in the first place. Here are some practical tips for maintaining your pool and reducing water loss over time:

Use a Pool Cover

A pool cover is one of the best defences against evaporation. It also reduces debris, keeping your pool clean.

Check for Leaks Regularly

Conduct frequent inspections of your pool, plumbing, and equipment. The sooner you catch a potential leak, the easier and less costly it will be to fix.

Optimise Pool Features

Features like waterfalls and fountains are beautiful but can increase water evaporation. Turn them off when they’re not in use to conserve water.

Use the Right Materials

Retrofitting an older pool with fibreglass or using high-quality materials during installation can prevent cracks, leaks, and other structural issues.

Monitor Chemical Balance

An unbalanced pool can lead to excessive wear and tear, increasing the chances of leaks. Proper chemical maintenance will prolong the life of your pool.

Regular upkeep paired with a proactive approach can save you time, money, and the frustration of dealing with water loss.

Keep Your Pool in Top Shape

Maintaining the correct water level in your pool is about more than keeping it aesthetically pleasing—it’s crucial for the longevity of your pool’s structure and the efficiency of its equipment. By diagnosing the issue, whether it’s evaporation, leaks, or design flaws, and taking steps to prevent future water loss, you’ll enjoy a hassle-free swimming experience for years to come.

If you’re concerned about your pool’s construction or need advice from an expert, don’t hesitate to contact a professional. Your pool is an investment, and with the right care, it can remain a source of joy and relaxation for years to come.

