Swimmer's Daily

New Questions Surface About Supposed Drowning Death of Brendan Santo at Michigan State | Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV

by

rokur
in

Everyone thought he drowned, but now there are new questions about how Brendan Santo died on the campus of Michigan State University.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.