Tragedy on the Brazos: Brothers Drown Near Johnson County Park | CBS Texas

Two young brothers drowned Tuesday evening in the Brazos River near a park in Johnson County. Officials say the children were at Hamm Creek Park when they ended up in the water. Emergency crews responded but were unable to save them.

